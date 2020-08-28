Rosemary A. Hatlestad, 77, of Fergus Falls, died August 25, 2020, at Lake Region Healthcare.
Rosemary Ann “Annie” (Dow) Hatlestad was born February 26, 1943, to William and Martha (Hass) Dow at home with Rosie Nitz helping deliver her. She graduated from Rothsay High School in 1961. She worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Ansgars Hospital and met the love of her life, Leonard. They were married September 5, 1964, at Hamar Lutheran Church in Rothsay.
Rosemary “Annie” was a homemaker, helped Leonard with farming and milking cows and had a big garden. They were blessed with three children, Beverly, Sheri and Dean. They lived by Rothsay until 1993 and moved to Fergus Falls to a larger dairy farm.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ernest, Rueben, Clifford and Lawrence; and sister, Marcella Neuman.
Rosemary is survived by her husband of almost 56 years Leonard; children, Beverly (John) Hanson of Clitherall, Sheri (Todd) Stevens of Elizabeth and Dean (Michelle) Hatlestad of Fergus Falls; six grandchildren, Derek Hatlestad, Danielle Stevens (Adrion Jennen), Matthew Hanson, Jennifer Hanson, Branden Hatlestad and Ashley Stevens; sister, Eleanor (Roger) Wagner; brother, Orville Dow; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ruth Dow, Anna Dow, Marlene (Ted) Terfehr, Kenneth (Sharon) Hatlestad, Jerry (Pennie) Hatlestad, and Bonnie Hatlestad (Mick Toumi); and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
