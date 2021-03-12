Rosemary Ann (Keller) Kolle, 77, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota died peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, March 11, 2021, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Rosemary was born October 15, 1943, to Harold and Rosie (Lee) Keller in Fergus Falls. Rosemary loved growing up on the farm. It was there where she developed her love language of serving others through acts of kindness. She was a master cook who loved to whip up her favorite meals of applesauce Jell-O, tater-tot hotdish, caramel rolls, or anything in a slow cooker. She enjoyed celebrating and decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas.
Rosemary graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1961. On March 15, 1964, she married Kenwood Kolle in Fergus Falls. Rosemary and Ken had four daughters who they raised on a farm outside of Fergus Falls. It was there that Rosemary grew a tremendous vegetable garden, loved to hang the wash outdoors for the crisp smell of air-dried laundry, and hosted numerous family gatherings.
Rosemary was a lifelong member of CrossRoads Church (First Baptist Church) in Fergus Falls. For many years Rosemary helped with the nursery, Awana, VBS, and the Easter breakfast. Rosemary was known to many a CrossRoad child as the “Candy Lady.” Among her favorites were, wintergreen Lifesavers, fruit snacks, Mentos and orange Tic Tacs.
Rosemary’s pride and joy was her family. She loved to attend her grandchildren’s activities: sporting events, music recitals, and church programs. And she always showed up with a grandma gift in her purse. Her grandchildren benefited from her unconditional love and nurturing spirit.
Rosemary’s most important job was as a mother, grandmother, and fervent believer in the Lord Jesus Christ. Rosemary touched the lives of many children through her work in the education field as a librarian aide and classroom grandma. Her testimony of faith through her giving spirit, positive attitude, and love for others will be her lasting legacy.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Ken Kolle; parents, Harold and Rosie Keller; brothers, Cliff and Roger Keller; brother-in-law, Dennis Anderson and sister-in-law, Gerrie Kolle.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Deb (Brian) Cole, Pam (Brian) Heisler, Kim (Brad) Kelley, and Heather (Chad) Miller; grandchildren, Luke (Abby Delling, fiancé) Cole, Greta Cole, Ella Cole, Madison (Ryan Kelly, fiancé) Heisler, Bailey Heisler, Brittney Kelley, Hannah (Chris) Porter, and Cooper, Quinn, and Piper Miller; siblings, Dee (Don) Quast, Larry (Mae) Keller; sisters-in-law, Beverly Anderson, Val Jean (Jay) Myster, Kathy (Del) Zimmerman; brothers-in-law, Keith (Paula) Kolle and Duane Kolle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held this Saturday, March 13, 2021, with a public celebration of Rosemary’s life to be held at a later date.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Rosemary would go through all of life’s challenges again, without hesitation, if it meant that one person would come to know Christ.