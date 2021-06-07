Rosemary Kolle

Please join us as we celebrate the life of Rosemary Ann Kolle.
This outstanding woman lived in an attitude of warmth and love, and that is how she would want to be remembered. Smiles will mark the time so our sadness can be set aside as we celebrate. The celebration will take place at CrossRoads Church, 629 E. Channing Ave., Fergus Falls, on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a time of remembrance at 6:30 p.m. We all look forward to sharing her life memories with you and hope you can make it.
