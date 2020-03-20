Roy Jorgenson, Fergus Falls, formerly Thief River Falls, 99, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Minnesota Veterans Home, Fergus Falls.
The service to celebrate Roy’s wonderful life will be held at a later date.
Roy Albert Jorgenson was born August 22, 1920, in Foldahl Township, Marshall County, near Warren, the son of Harry and Mary (Metheny) Johnson. He attended a single room school in Marshall County, and graduated Newfolden High School, Newfolden, in 1939. He attended “Normal School” in Warren and graduated as school teacher. He taught in one-room rural schools in 1941 and 1942.
Roy served his country during World War II from January 29, 1943, to September 25, 1945. He flew 26 missions over France, Belgium and Germany as ball turret gunner in B24s. A vivid memory of Roy’s was flying over the English Channel covered with ships on D-Day for as far as he could see. He was an Eighth Air Force veteran and received a Purple Heart.
On November 22, 1969, Roy was united in marriage to Catherine Jensen at St. Bernard’s Church, Thief River Falls. He worked as a salesman and bookkeeper for Northern Motors, Thief River Falls, from 1948-65, director of Inter County Community Council, Oklee, from 1966-84.
In 1984, Roy retired and spent enjoyable times at his “piece of the rock” lake home at Arnesen’s Lake of the Woods. He was a foster parent, loved fishing, hunting, picking berries, dancing, gardening, canning pickles, making wine, cooking, reading, collecting coins, buying/selling at flea markets and auctions, politics, mentoring grandkids, speaking to school children and playing poker with the brothers-in-law. He authored two books: “The Lean Years” and “The War Years.”
Roy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Thief River Falls, member of the Eagles, Elk, lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion, (including post commander of VFW and Legion) all Thief River Falls and also served as a Thief River Falls city councilman.
He spent the last 13 years of his life as a resident of the wonderful Fergus Falls Veterans Home where he was honored, loved and cherished by the staff and family.
Survivors include four children: Cheri Jensen, Judy (Ron) Lindberg, Mary (Dean) Otto and Wendy Jensen; 10 grandchildren: Pauline Norgard, Jennifer Hanestad, Kristi Howard, Zak Otto, Nick Otto, Kelly Ryan, Cory Ryan, Scott Graef, Jeff Graef and Stacy Graef; 22 great-grandchildren: Mikaela, Anna, Emma and Luke Norgard; Christian, Annika, Noah, Elizabeth and Silas Hanestad; Cameron and Greta Howard, Lydia, Helena and Juliet Otto; Braden, Emma Jo and Charles Otto; Ethan Graef, Chloe Graef, Avery, Parker and Jude Ryan; four brothers: Albert, Milton, Lyle and Morris Jorgenson.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; five brothers, Kenneth, Gaylord, Ralph, Wesley and Einer; and daughter, Kathy (Don) Graef.
Military honors will be provided by the Ecklund-Holmstrom American Legion Post 117, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2793 and United States Air Force Honor Guard.
Memorials may be sent to Minnesota Veterans Home, 1821 N. Park St., Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
Family condolences may be sent to www.johnsonfuneralservice.com.