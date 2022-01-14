Roy Delbert Olson, age 90, a life-long resident of Parkers Prairie, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, January 10, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Parkers Prairie with Pastor Lee officiating. Music is provided by organist, Maureen Diedrich. Roy’s service will be livestreamed on his obituary page on the funeral home’s website. Full military honors are accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard and the Parkers Prairie American Legion Post 219. Burial will take place in the Parkers Prairie Cemetery.
A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Friday, January 14, at Lind Funeral Home in Parkers Prairie and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Roy Olson, son of Adolph and Hilma (Swanson) Olson of Parkers Prairie, was born on January 30, 1931. He was baptized and confirmed at First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Parkers Prairie. After graduating from Parkers Prairie High School in 1948, Roy continued working on the family farm near Almora until 1953, when he enlisted in the Army. Following completion of his military service, Roy returned to Parkers Prairie. He was united in marriage to Rosie M. Meyer of Henning, on March 30, 1958, at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Henning. They were the parents of five children.
Roy was a true American patriot with an immense love for God, his country, his wife and his family. He was a life-long farmer and interested in all aspects of farming, from raising turkeys to irrigation and grain crops. He farmed with his sons in Elmo Township as Roy Olson Partnership. He was on the West Central Turkey Board, the First Lutheran Church Board, a member of American Legion Post 219 and Farm Bureau.
He was preceded in death by Rosie, his wife of 55 years, his parents and brother, LaVerne.
Roy is survived by his five children, Dawn (Brian) Hanson of Redmond, Oregon, Faith (James) DeViney of St. George, Utah, Carol (Richard) Lorenz of Billings, Montana, Glen (Dawn) Olson of Parkers Prairie, and Craig (Kristi) Olson of Parkers Prairie; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Lorene Rector, Irm Perkins and Beverly Olson; two brothers-in-law, Al (Mary Jane) and Del (Jan) Meyer; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Pallbearers are Kevin Meyer, Wayne Perkins, Aaron Meyer, Kyle Olson, Susan Kowalke and Cole Lorenz.
