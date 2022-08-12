Roy Odell Wait of Fergus Falls, MN, passed away peacefully at the Broen Home on August 9th, 2022, at the age of 74.
He was born to Ralph & Myrtle Wait in Fergus Falls, MN on March 24th, 1948. He was a 1966 graduate of Fergus Falls H.S. He attended Alexandria Technical & Community College. Roy worked as a payroll officer at Land o’ Lakes down in Minneapolis for many years and then with the City of Minneapolis until he retired and moved back to Fergus Falls. Roy enjoyed collecting stamps & coins with his mother, and was an avid baseball card collector. His favorite tv shows was StarTrek and loved listening to his records of Johnny Cash. You could always find out the recent scores of the Twins games and who was traded for who. Roy purchased his first Jeep in 1988 and loved driving it, he had dreams of traveling and would talk about it often.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph & Myrtle Wait and sister Jacqueline Dorsey.
Roy is survived by his sisters, Laureli Fitzgerald of Texas, Margaret (Richard) Klestinez of Texas, special friend Sandy Stoneburg of Minneapolis, brother-in-law Robert Dorsey Sr, nieces Renee Wood of Texas, Sophia (Kim) Anderson of San Diego, Pat Rousseau of Texas, nephews Robert (Sarie) Dorsey of Fergus Falls, Patrick (Carrie) Dorsey of Minneapolis and great nephews and nieces.
Roy boy you will be missed.
A private family service was held Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone