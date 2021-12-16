Ruby Inez (Raw) Fox, was born on October 22, 1923, to Carl Alfred and Kari “Carrie” Mathilde (Norby) Raw at home in Trondhjem Township, Otter Tail County. She was the youngest and last surviving of five children.
She died on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in Murrieta, California.
A 1941 graduate of Rothsay High School. Later she received a scholarship to Sioux Falls College in South Dakota. Early in 1942 she left school and moved to California to assist in the war effort.
She married Robert Edward Fox on April 7, 1951, in Inglewood, California. They had two sons, Ronald Lee. Fox (Linda) of Salt Lake, Utah, and Randy Carl Fox (Cindy) of Murrieta, California. She leaves six grandchildren, Jennifer and Tyler Young; Elizabeth and Matt Wilson; Kari and Cameron Hardy; April Fox, Jeffery Fox; and Kelly and Mark Martinez. Her great-grandchildren were, Oliver, Gwen and Wyatt Young; Olivia Homer; Kiera Wilson; Cameron Jr. “Chip”; Lilly Hardy; and Jack and Conrad Martinez. Robert Edward Fox passed away on Dec. 4, 1998.
Beginning work during WWII, working part time as a bookkeeper while her sons were young, then starting in real estate in 1964. She really enjoyed her many friends at Sun City office of Ken Meade Real Estates beginning in 1995.
She enjoyed dancing to big bands in the ballrooms of WW2 to Goodman, Dorsey, Miller and Les Brown, reading, crossword puzzles, playing cards and attending her grandmas club, and her many friends who she shared so many good memories. She was a resident of Otter Tail County, Inglewood, Fullerton, and Auburn, California, she was a resident of Sun City, Arizona, for many years. She and her husband truly enjoyed spending their summers at Madeline Island, Wisconsinwith her nephew, Robert Vaa, wife, Judy and their families.
Her last resting place will be next to her husband of 47 years at the U.S. Veterans Cemetery, Maricopa County, Arizona.
