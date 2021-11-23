Ruby V. Sedivy, 102, a resident of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, November 21, 2021, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Ruby was born on April 22, 1919, in Bordulac, North Dakota, the daughter of Joseph and Vialetta (Eikenberry) Wampler. She grew up in Bordulac and graduated from Bordulac High School. In 1937, she attended Hairdressing and Cosmetology Academy in Fargo, North Dakota, obtaining an owner/manager license from North Dakota and Minnesota state hairdressing and cosmetology. She owned and operated a salon in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, from 1938-1946.
In 1942, she was united in marriage to Joseph Sedivy. The couple lived in Barney, North Dakota, for a short time. In 1950 they moved to Moorhead, where she owned and operated The Town and Country Salon from 1962-1969. She retired from hairdressing in 1970, to focus her time on being a mother, homemaker and doing volunteer work. The couple retired to their Pickerel Lake home near Richville, in 1978.
She was a member of Maine Presbyterian Church in Maine, Minnesota, Ottertail Ladies Group, Underwood Seniors, Altrusa International and Art of the Lakes Gallery in Battle Lake. Ruby resided at Mill Street in Fergus Falls for 10 years prior to moving to PioneerCare.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Joseph, who died in 2011; her parents, and nine siblings.
Survivors include her two sons: J. Gregory (Colleen) of Prior Lake and Jeffrey (Sandra) of Pickerel Lake; four granddaughters: Mya (Bryan) Holzemer, Sonya (Dusty Johnson) Sedivy, Jessica (Jon) Gunderson and Leslie Sedivy; and two great-grandchildren: Megan Holzemer and Calvin Bronson.
Visitation: one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church of Amor, Amor.
