Russel Jacobs

Russel F. Jacobs, age 93, of Breckenridge, MN, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, ND. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 2, 2023, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, MN. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating the service. Burial will be held in the spring in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton, ND. A livestream of the service will be available at www.josephvertinandsons.com under his obituary page. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?