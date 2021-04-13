Russell Clark Craig Jr., 73 of Fergus Falls passed away on April 8, 2021.
Russell was born on October 16, 1947, in Harvey, Illinois to Russell and Shirley Craig (Potter). He grew up all over the U.S. where his father was stationed in the Air Force. He graduated from Chofu High School in Japan 1965.
As an adult Russell lived in California where he served in the United States Army as a paratrooper medic and was stationed in Germany. Russell made his way to Minnesota in the 1980s. He graduated with an AA degree from MSCTC in 1996 and from Minnesota State University Moorhead in 2002 with a Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice.
Russell worked many different places with his last and most fulfilling position before retirement being working with the developmentally disabled.
Throughout his life Russell had many hobbies and passions including: fishing, bowling, riding motorcycle, watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, reading, cooking for his family and listening to classic rock music.
Family members welcoming Russell into heaven are: his parents, Russell Sr. and Shirley Craig, siblings, Terence Craig and Christine Craig and daughter, Natalie Craig.
Russell is survived by his children, Robert (Jocelyn) Craig, Aberdeen, South Dakota, Alexis (Spencer) Clark, Fergus Falls, Patrick Craig, Covina, California, Jennifer Craig, Moreno Valley, California; his brother, Bruce (Randa) Craig Santa Barbara, California; grandchildren, Abri, Baeten, Oliver, Dexter, Ainsley, Vanessa,and Desiray, and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, stepchildren and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Alexis’ home on Saturday, April 24 2021, at 1 p.m. Please refer to the Olson Funeral Home website for details on Russell’s celebration of life.
