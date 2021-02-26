Russell Duncan, 70, of rural Henning died Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at his home with his family at his side.
Russell Charles Duncan was born on April 6, 1950, in Fergus Falls. The son of Charles and Dolores (Bjorklund) Duncan. He was baptized and confirmed in the Federated Church. Russ grew up on a dairy farm, which is where he learned his work ethic and hardworking attitude. Russ graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1968 and continued his education at North Dakota State University receiving his civil engineering degree. On September 17, 1988, Russell was married to the love of his life, Susan Anderson.
Russ bartended a couple years and from 1974-1982 he was employed with Firestone in Fergus Falls. He purchased Service Oil in Battle Lake which he operated until 1996. Russ then worked for Farm and Home Oil Company in Elbow Lake. In 2002 he started Russell Duncan Services and took pride in caring for his many customers. He enjoyed work whether it was employment or participating in many activities including serving on the Faith Haven Board, Grace Lutheran Church council, and his many roles as a Mason and Shriner. Russ was a member of the Cornerstone Lodge 99 in Fergus Falls, York Rite, Zurah Shrine, Eastern Star, Birak Shrine Club and Kar Kor. Russ was a very social person who enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and pulltabs. He could talk to anyone and everyone and would give you the shirt of his back if you needed it. You could often find him listening to the oldies or country music and at times singing karaoke or dancing. Throughout his life you could catch him watching NASCAR or baseball, playing softball, gardening, and working on various little projects around his home.
Russ thoroughly enjoyed spending every free minute with his family, especially his wife Susan. He loved having his kids and grandkids come visit him where he could give them rides on the four-wheeler, play catch, go fishing, or build them a huge bonfire.
Russ is survived by his loving wife Susan of 33 years; mother, Dolores Duncan; children, Amy (Donny) Porter, Jesse (Amy) Duncan, Christopher Walker (Special friend Theresa), Holly (Jason) Tegels, Heidi (Drew) Schultz, and Russell “Rusty” Duncan Jr.; his 13 grandchildren; sister, Kathy Lee “Katy” de la Torre; two brothers, Douglas Duncan and Jeffrey (Laurie) Duncan; and by numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Duncan; infant sister, Linda Duncan; brother-in-law, Terry de la Torre; and father and mother-in-law, LeRoy and Marian Anderson.
CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks will be followed.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, February 27 at the Lakes Area Community Center in Battle Lake.
Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the Lakes Area Community Center.
Interment will be a family burial in the spring.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson of Battle Lake.
Condolences:GlendeNilson.com.