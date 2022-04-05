Russell Marquardt, 94, of Rothsay, MN passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, ND.
He was born September 21, 1927, in Rothsay, to Ernie and Elizabeth (Wasmuth) Marquardt. He lived in Meadows Township from September 1927 to April 1928, then moved to Akron Township where he farmed and lived until his death.
He went to Country School #56 through 8th grade. He raised Percheron horses and had a love for Boston Terrier dogs. Russell has had a Boston Terrier since 1946 up to his most recent companion, “Buffy.” Through the years he participated in the events at Draft Horse Bonanza Days and Sodbuster Days at Fort Ransom, ND. He started growing sugar beets in 1967 as one of the first farmers for American Crystal Sugar in the area.
Russell met the love of his life, Evelyn Kumm at a dance in Foxhome and married her on May 9, 1948. They were married for 66 years until her death in 2014. Together they raised four children.
Survivors include a son, Ronald of Rothsay; two daughters, Linda (Allen) Leabo of Carlisle and Lynette (Gary) Oien of Pelican Rapids; a daughter-in-law, Barb Marquardt of Rothsay; nine grandchildren, Brian Marquardt, Tim (Kari) Marquardt, Donny (Brooke) Marquardt, and Bradley Marquardt all of Rothsay, Morgan (Michael) Schmitz of West Fargo, ND, Jackie Marquardt and Jennie (Terry) Motz all of Rothsay, David Oien of Detroit Lakes, and Teresa (Cory) Budke of Fergus Falls ; 15 great-grandchildren, Hunter, Hadley, Hudson, Miranda, Jackson, Olivia, and Laney Marquardt, Dillon (Jenny Collins) and Megan Oien, Hailey, Madilynn, and Levi Budke, Zayden Motz, and Charlotte and Adelynn Schmitz; sisters-in-law, Ramona and Colleen Kumm of Fergus Falls; cousin, Lowell Wasmuth of Fergus Falls, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Evelyn; son, Robert; his parents; mother and father-in-law; brother, Kell Simmer; sister, LaVern Danielson; brothers-in-law, Johnny Danielson, Rolla, Clarence, and Arnold Kumm; sisters-in-law, Florence Simmer and Irene Kumm; four nephews; two nieces, and one great-nephew.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, and will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Foxhome Lutheran Church in Foxhome, MN
Clergy: Reverends Dale Pepelnjak and Terry Tilton
Interment: Burau Cemetery, Foxhome, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
