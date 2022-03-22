Russell Royal Green, 93, of Henning, Minnesota passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Memorial Services were held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Vining Lutheran Church in Vining, Minnesota with Pastor Dawna Hochstein officiating. Congregational Hymns were accompanied by Dianne Gutknecht. Military Honors were provided by V.F.W. Post #612 of Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Russell was laid to rest at Knollwood Memorial Garden, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Russell Royal Green was born on July 17, 1928, at his grandparent's farm in Girard Township near East Battle Lake, Minnesota, the son of Jesse and Hilda (Runge) Green. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Henning. He graduated Henning High School in 1946. After school Russell enlisted in the United States Army and served in Yokoma, Japan. When he returned to the states, he attended St. Cloud State College and graduated in 1952.
Russell was united in marriage to Gail Iversen on May 23, 1953, and to this union a son Dwite was born.
Russell worked for Rural Electric building electrical lines in Minnesota and North Dakota. He then worked for Farm Credit Service in Fergus Falls, Minnesota for several years before transitioning to Wadena where he worked as a real estate agent until his retirement in 1990.
Russell spent summers at the family lake home that he and his son built on East Battle Lake. They would spend winters in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Russell was a devoted Christian and member of the Vining Lutheran Church. He loved gardening, landscaping, hunting and fishing. Russell was a woodworking genius and could create unique wood furniture and small items. He made everything from bird houses to rowboats. He also restored 26 John Deer Tractors.
Russell was always available to help someone in need and was a good friend to many.
Deeply loved, Russell’s passing will be mourned by his wife of 69 years Gail, his son Dwite, his grandson Jesse, and his sister Anita (Roger) Knudtson.
Russell is preceded in death by his parents and sister LaVay (Donald) Charlson.
