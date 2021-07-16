Russell Kastelle, 88, of Breckenridge, passed away in his home Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Breckenridge Lutheran Church with his funeral service, led by Rene Hasbargen starting at 11 a.m. Burial will follow after lunch at Aastad Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home’s website. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
