Russell Krueger
1945-2022
Russell “Lee” Krueger, 76, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at Lake Region Healthcare.
Lee was born in Amite, Louisiana, on November 23, 1945, to Russell and Wilda “Nell” (Strahan) Krueger.
Lee grew up on the family farm south of Jamestown, North Dakota. He graduated from NDSU prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy. While serving in the Navy during the Vietnam War, Lee was stationed in Rota, Spain. Lee married Karen Kay Sullivan on the Rock of Gibraltar on February 18, 1970. Lee and Karen were able to travel through Europe for six weeks following Lee’s discharge.
Lee then used the GI bill to attend UND for post graduate studies. While in Grand Forks, Lee and Karen welcomed their first child Beau.
In the Summer of 1977, Lee and Karen moved to Fergus Falls, MN and opened The Sub Machine, a popular sandwich shop that people still mention to this day. Fergus Falls is where they added to the family with the births of Courtnay, Brady and Chelsea.
Lee had a long career serving people with special needs. This service included work at Productive Alternatives, the Regional Treatment Center, and supervising community group homes for these same individuals. During this career, Lee and Karen also opened their home to adult foster care. His generosity had no limits.
In addition to his unwavering loyalty to the community of Fergus Falls, Lee’s other two favorite places on earth were Spain and Mexico, although he never quite mastered the language. He looked forward all year to spending multiple weeks in Cancun to escape part of the Minnesota winter.
Close behind his love for his family, Lee had a passion for reading. He kept this reading light with murder mysteries and comic books. He loved to read the newspaper every day, front to back. If you were ever looking for Lee, you could find him at a matinee movie, a coffee shop or a “local pub”.
Lee is survived by his wife Karen and his four children; Beau (Jennifer) Krueger and their three children Owen, Ari and Rhys; Courtnay (Christofer) Harper and their two children Charlotte and Cecelia; Brady (Rebecca) Krueger and their three children Van, Martie and Forest; Chelsea (Jorge) Cruz and their three children Chloe, Cora and Camila; his brother Lynn (Lisa) Krueger, in-laws Patricia (Robert) Torres; Kathy (Craig) Smedstad, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Lee is preceded in death by his father Russell Krueger and mother Wilda “Nell” Krueger.
The family is grateful for all the generosity from friends and family, and the great care he received from the ICU, comfort care nurses, and staff while in the hospital.
A celebration of life is planned for Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Fergus Brewing Co. starting at 4:00 p.m.
Assistance provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
