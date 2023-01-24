Russell Q. Anderson

Russell Quentin Anderson, 94, a resident of Fergus Falls, MN, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Mill Street Residence, just six days before his 95th birthday with his family by his side. The family was planning a birthday gathering in his honor, but now we gather and celebrate his going Home to the Lord.

