Russell Quentin Anderson, 94, a resident of Fergus Falls, MN, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Mill Street Residence, just six days before his 95th birthday with his family by his side. The family was planning a birthday gathering in his honor, but now we gather and celebrate his going Home to the Lord.
Russell was born at home on a farm in rural Erdahl township in Grant County on January 29, 1928, the son of Oscar and Agnes (Fjeld) Anderson. He attended Country School District #43 south of Erdahl and graduated with the Barrett High School Class of 1945. On November 16, 1952, he married Alice Verneal Ekeberg at Sverdrup Lutheran Church in Underwood, MN, where they were members in the early years of their marriage. They made their home in Fergus Falls. Russell worked in a variety of jobs prior to their marriage. Later, he trained for work in the floor covering business. He owned and operated Russ Anderson Flooring. He was employed by Otter Tail County as a Deputy Assessor. He served as a First Ward Alderman, and also was Mayor for the City of Fergus Falls.
Russell was a member of First Lutheran Church where he enjoyed being a Scoutmaster, Sunday School and Bethel Series Teacher, and was involved in Home Bible Studies. He was a member of the Ham Radio local group, and was involved in community work. He loved being involved and participating at Mill Street as well.
He was an artist in his own way as he loved drawing, especially caricatures, oil painting, working in his garage shop to create keepsake wood furniture for each of his children and grandchildren. After Russ moved to Mill Street, he found a new calling to write poetry. Russell and Alice, along with their family enjoyed over 40 years at their lake cabin, sharing an abundance of good times together. They also enjoyed doing some traveling in various areas around the United States, and especially loved camping. Two years after Alice’s death, Russell moved to Mill Street Residence in 2017, where he enjoyed many friendships of both staff and fellow residents. He truly considered the Mill Street Staff to be like family.
Russell was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Alice; his parents, Oscar and Agnes Anderson; his in-laws, Edgar and Leola Ekeberg; three brothers and their spouses, Lawrence Anderson, Willard (Mary Jane) Anderson, and Orville (Darlene) Anderson; two sisters and their spouses, Alice (Mal Baird, Bill Gorman) and Doris (Preus) Frykman; his son-in-law, Peter Martinson, and his sister-in-law, Joyce Clausen.
He is survived by his daughters, LoAnn Martinson and LeAnn (Les) Rogness; son, Keith (Mary) Anderson; his grandchildren, Carrie (Joel) Bjorge, Allison (Bruce) Loerzel, Ryan (Amy) Rogness, Brent (Summer) Rogness, Rochelle (Kory) Kowalski, Kyle Anderson, Trevor (Jessica) Anderson, and Reid (Kayla) Anderson; his great-grandchildren, Christopher Bjorge, Nora and Sophia Loerzel, Ivan Rogness, Sailyr and Portia Hansen, Rhett Rogness, Hunter, Grace, and Harrison Kowalski, Quinn Anderson, Warren and Ida Anderson; sister-in-law, Florence Anderson; brother-in-law, John Clausen, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
In lieu of flowers, memorials gifts may be given to the Lake Region Healthcare Foundation/Mill Street Chapel Project or to the donor’s choice.
A special thanks to the staff of Mill Street Residence for their kind and loving care for Russ in his last days on earth. It was a special gift to Russ and his family.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Tiffany Sundeen.
Interment: First Lutheran North Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
