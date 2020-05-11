Rev. Russell D. Tillotson, age 93, passed away on April 28, 2020, in Two Harbors. Born November 26, 1926, in Syracuse, New York and Ordained as a Presbyterian Minister he was called to serve the Western and Lawrence Presbyterian Churches from 1959-1964. Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Minnesota
If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
To plant a tree in memory of Russell Tillotson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.