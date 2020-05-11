Rev. Russell D. Tillotson, age 93, passed away on April 28, 2020, in Two Harbors.  Born November 26, 1926, in Syracuse, New York and Ordained as a Presbyterian Minister he was called to serve the Western and Lawrence Presbyterian Churches from 1959-1964.  Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Minnesota

