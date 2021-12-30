Russell G. Wester, age 85, of Henderson, formerly of Fergus Falls, New Jersey and upstate New York, died on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Memorial services will be on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. CST at Word of Life Lutheran Brethren Church in Le Sueur. You can find a live digital viewing on YouTube at Word of Life Church (“W” in a green circle is the logo). Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m.—11 a.m. Internment will be at a later date at Griggstown Cemetery, in Griggstown, New Jersey.
Russell was born on August 4, 1936, to George and Mary (Miller) Wester in Wayland, New York. He grew up in upstate New York and attended a trade school where he learned his carpentry skills. He later served in the United States Army and worked for the state of New York for many years in the Department of Transportation. Russ married Carol Lundberg in Poughkeepsie, New York, on May 22, 1971, they moved to Griggstown, New Jersey, where they raised their family. He later worked for Princeton University in Maintenance and retired in 1997, moving to Fergus Falls, then later to Henderson, about six years ago. He enjoyed telling jokes and puns, genealogy research, fly fishing and woodworking in his shop.
He is survived by his children; Kari (Preston) Hartzell of Lebanon, New Hampshire; Heidi (Jason) Lang of Henderson, and Douglas (Abbey) Wester of Minneapolis. He is also survived by nine grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol (Lundberg); and siblings: William, Walter, Roger and Alice Hendershott.
