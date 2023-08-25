Ruth Ann Hansen, 82, of Rothsay, MN, passed away on August 14, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert & Rosina (Arlie) Erickson, and survived by spouse Lorin Hansen, three children Paul (Shellee) Hansen, Neil Hansen, and Diane (John) Kunze, 13 grandkids, and 12 great-grandkids.
Ruth was born on November 2, 1940, in Minneapolis, MN to Robert and Rosina Erickson. Ruth has three sisters: Rebecca (twin), Roberta, and Rosalind. Ruth moved with her family from Minneapolis to Osakis when she was young. While in grade school, the family moved to the Eddie Gronseth cattle farm, located west of Rothsay. Ruth attended country school and later attended Rothsay Public School where she met Lorin. Ruth participated in 4-H where she and her sisters showed cattle and liked to tell other kids they were “from the southern part, of the northern part of Wilkin county” and continued to be active in 4-H while her three children participated. Ruth played in the first softball team in Rothsay Public School as the pitcher, which started her passion and love for softball through all levels of play. Ruth graduated from Rothsay in 1958. Ruth also babysat for various families in Rothsay and Fergus Falls. Ruth moved to Fargo with twin sister Rebecca and attended Interstate Business School for bookkeeping. Ruth later started dating Lorin after working at DeVos in Fargo. Ruth and Lorin dated for three years before tying the knot in 1963.
Ruth married Lorin Hansen on August 3rd, 1963. Paul was adopted and joined the family in 1968, followed by Diane in 1970. Neil is the youngest and born in 1972. Ruth and Lorin moved from Felton, MN to Rothsay, MN in 1976. Ruth played slow-pitch softball in the Erhard Women’s League for many years as a pitcher. Ruth started working at the Rothsay Elevator then as the bookkeeper at the Co-Op. Ruth left the Co-Op and worked at the Fergus Falls Home Depot until she retired. Many customers at Home Depot that walked through the doors would receive a hug from Ruth. Ruth loved watching her children play various sports, including football, basketball, and volleyball. Ruth would take detailed stats during games and take photos while disagreeing with the referees on occasion. She began taking photos in 1983 at all games that she could attend and continued to do so for 40 years. Ruth would take pictures of family and friends of the family, along with other kids she knew within the community, including grandkids.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial Service: 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 8, 2023, New Life Lutheran Church in
Rothsay, MN.
Clergy: Reverend Jason Ritz.
Interment: Hamar Cemetery, Rothsay, MN.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone