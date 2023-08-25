Ruth A. Hansen

Ruth Ann Hansen, 82, of Rothsay, MN, passed away on August 14, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert & Rosina (Arlie) Erickson, and survived by spouse Lorin Hansen, three children Paul (Shellee) Hansen, Neil Hansen, and Diane (John) Kunze, 13 grandkids, and 12 great-grandkids.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?