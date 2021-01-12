Ruth Anderson, 86, of Fergus Falls, died January 10, 2021, at residence.
Ruth was born July 19,1934, at home in Fergus Falls, to William and Myrtle (Kjer) Pergande. She grew up and attended school in Fergus Falls.
On March 2, 1957, she married Arvid Lien. On July 17, 1970, Ruth married Kenneth Anderson in Sisseton, South Dakota. They made their home in Fergus Falls on Vine Street for 49 years.
Through the years, Ruth was employed at the Fergus Falls Skyline Café, Silver Dollar in Elizabeth, North Union Grocery and enjoyed babysitting for friends. She finished her employment with18 years at Lake Region Hospital in the dietary department until her retirement.
Ruth enjoyed her time with friends having coffee and visiting, taking walks, camping and playing cards. She also enjoyed canning, baking for others, gardening and working with flowers. She was a member of the Federated Church for 80 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Myrtle Pergande; daughter, Shawn Anderson; son, Kenneth Anderson; brother, Melford; sisters, Margie Lacey, Fran Johnson and Joanne Thornton; nephew, Gary Johnson; niece, Shelia Frye; in-laws, Robert and Vivian Anderson and brother-in-law, Gary Anderson.
She is survived by her husband, Ken; children, Everett Lien, Dennis (Hiedi), Lien, Brian Lien, Keith (Lori) Lien and Anne (Darrin) Bockelmann; grandchildren, Dustin Lien, Ashley (Scott) Sortland, Zach (Catherine) Hagedorn, Amber Hagedorn, Katherine Bockelmann, Elizabeth Bockelmann and Peter Bockelmann; great-grandchildren, Carter, Hadlie and Isaiah Lien, Eden and Isaiah Hagedorn, and Aubree and Grayson Sortland.
A private family service will be held.
Public walk-thru visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, January 15, 2021, at The Federated Church, Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Dr. Douglas Dent will officiate.
Interment will be at a later date at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.