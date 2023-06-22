Ruth M. Fylling, age 96, formerly of Bottineau, ND, passed onto Eternal Life on Tuesday morning, June 20, 2023 at the Broen Home in Fergus Falls, MN.
Ruth Marilyn Moline was born on February 6, 1927 at the Rolette Community Hospital in Rolette, ND to Albert and Anna (Tweten) Moline. Ruth lived with her parents and siblings on the Moline Farm near Nanson, ND and she began attending school at Ox Creek School No. 1. When Ruth was in fourth grade, her father bought the I.M. Ingebretson farm near Rolette, and Ruth switched to Rolette Public School, from which she graduated in 1944. Ruth was very active in the school music programs, accompanying various groups on the piano and singing solos in the choir. She also actively and joyfully participated in the music ministry at Ebenezer Church in Rolette.
There was a great need for teachers in the country schools at the time Ruth graduated from high school, so she and several classmates went to summer school at Minot State Teacher’s College to be trained to teach. After just a few short months they were deemed ready to teach. Thus began Ruth’s teaching career and her interest in furthering her education. Ruth taught in several schools in Rolette County while working on her college degree. She attended Bible College in Fergus Falls, MN from 1946–1948. While at Bible College, Ruth used her musical gifts to sing and also to accompany various groups with her talents on the piano. She graduated from Minot State Teacher’s College in 1956 with a double major in Elementary Education and Music Education.
Ruth had met a handsome farmer at Dakota Lutheran Academy in Minot, ND, and they began courting. She married that farmer on December 29, 1957, and a life-long partnership began – lasting until Norvin earned his Heavenly reward in 2014. Ruth and Norvin worked together on the Fylling Farmstead in Landa, ND, enjoying the rewards and occasional trials of farm life. Ruth also taught in local elementary classrooms for a few years after their marriage. Ruth and Norvin were blessed with two children – Paul Allen and Marilyn Ruth – both of whom brought them tremendous pride and joy.
Ruth had a deep love for the Lord. She was very involved at Grace Lutheran Brethren Church in Bottineau, ND where she shared her musical gifts and served the congregation by directing the choir and serving as the organist for 50 years. Ruth also served the community by providing music to the residents at the local nursing home. Ruth faithfully provided organ and piano music for church services well past her 90th birthday.
Ruth was a gracious hostess, and most Sunday dinners included visiting missionaries, pastors, family members, and friends. Ruth’s table almost always included homemade buns, jam, pickles, and pie. She had a green thumb and planted a huge garden at the farm each summer – her yard was always filled with beautiful flowers.
Ruth’s servant heart endured her to many. She will be remembered for her steadfast faith in Jesus Christ. Many have received encouraging handwritten letters from Ruth over the years, telling them that she was praying for them. She is now Home with her Lord and Savior, and reunited with those loved ones who have gone Home before her.
Ruth is survived by her son, Paul (Sheri) Fylling and son-in-law Stieg (Lisa) Strand. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Jeremy (Kara) Fylling, Jordan (Heidi) Fylling, Morgan (Michael) Aasness, Katie (Nathan) Kordyjaka, AnnaMarie (Ryan) Naylor, Taylor (Hudson) Smith-Bothun, and seven Great-Grandchildren: Carson Naylor, Allie, Harper, River, Ridge, Raney, and Rhodes Fylling, as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Norvin, in 2014; her daughter, Marilyn Fylling Strand, in 2018; her brothers, James Moline, Howard Moline, Larry Moline; her sister, Lorraine Martinson; and all of her brothers and sisters-in-law. Ruth was our last living family member of that Great Generation.
Blessed be the memory of Ruth Fylling.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Broen Light & Life Auditorium in Fergus Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Pastor Caleb Larson.
Interment: Oak Creek Cemetery, Bottineau, ND.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.