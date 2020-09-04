Ruth Ellen Loktu, age 96, entered eternal life on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Bethany on 42nd in Fargo.
Ruth was born to Ella Hellickson and Torkel Vikse in 1923, the oldest of four children. As the daughter of a Lutheran pastor, she lived in parsonages in Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Canada, North and South Dakota, and Minnesota. She met the love of her life, Al at Concordia College. They graduated and married in 1948. After her marriage, life took her to homes in Minnesota, Texas, Saudi Arabia, and Hawaii, where she developed many friendships.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Martin Loktu, parents, and her brothers, Arthur and Arnold.
She will be profoundly missed by her sister, Marilyn Krebs; children, Steve (Jennifer), Mary (Eric) and Connie; her grandchildren, Heather, Emma, Jack, Will, Andrea, Jason, Ryan, Beth and Amy, and 16 great grandchildren.
Heartfelt thanks to the loving staff at Bethany on 42nd.
A private memorial service for the immediate family will take place at a later date.
