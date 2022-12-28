Ruth Lorshbough, 74, of Erhard, died December 26, 2022, surrounded by her family under the care of Sanford Hospice House in Fargo, ND.
Ruth Ann Lorshbough was born on January 22, 1948, to William and Mary (McKigney) Baumgartner in Breckenridge. She grew up on the family farm west of Rothsay in Manston Township where she attended grade school across the road from the farm. In 1966 Ruth graduated from Rothsay High School and moved to Breckenridge where she was employed at Uncle Jim’s Restaurant.
On November 4, 1972, she married Stephen Lorshbough at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Kent. The couple lived in the Rothsay area until 2001 when they moved to Long Lake in rural Erhard.
Ruth was a stay-at-home Mom, until the kids were older, then became the cook at the Rothsay Truck Stop, retiring in 2002 after being there over 20 years.
Ruth loved to travel, spend time with family, waterfalls, pontoon rides, campfires, fishing with Steve, four wheeling, bowling, card games and being a member of the Classic Car Club and Rothsay Women’s Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert and a sister, Elizabeth both died in infancy; and in-laws, Duane and Loretta Lorshbough.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Steve of Erhard; daughter, Amy (Sean) Helgeson of Moorhead; son, Wayne of Fargo; seven grandchildren, Alexa, Nick, Josh, Nathan, Cory, Cooper, and Parker; five sisters, Cathy Roberts of Wadena, Sharon (Bernie) Paler of Rothsay, Elaine Balken of Rothsay, Marcy (Bob) Lehn of Breckenridge, Dorothy (Kent) Smith of Wadena; four brothers, Billy (Barb) of Breckenridge, Dick of Rothsay, Jim (Becky) of Breckenridge and Tom (Sue) of Breckenridge; and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 AM Saturday, December 31, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Elizabeth. Visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Father Alan Wielinski and Deacon Pete Bellevance.
Interment: St. Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery, Elizabeth, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
