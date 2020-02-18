R. Mary L. Larson (Quernemoen), age 87, of New Brighton and previously of Battle Lake, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She is preceded in death by husband, Dr. Ross Gerald Larson; parents, Bennie and Ruth Quernemoen; and brother, James Quernemoen. Mary is survived by her daughters, Judy (John) Donovan and Kristine (Dan) Mrosak; sons, Mark, Steve (Cindy), Brian; sister, Betty (Roger) Wilson; brother, Michael (Pat) Quernemoen; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, February 23, at the Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home - Andover Chapel, 13817 Jay Street NW - Andover, Minnesota; at 2 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to be donated to the Minnesota Environmental Fund.