Ruth L. Miller, 87, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, April 13, 2023 at PioneerCare Cottage in Fergus Falls under the care of Knute Nelson Hospice.
Ruth Louise Emelia Rocholl was born November 16, 1935 to Carl and Lena (Boeder) Rocholl in Friberg Township, Erhard, MN. She attended Rugg’s School District 187 thru eighth grade. She got her GED and then attended Fergus Falls Community College and earned her Secretarial Certificate and Home Health Aide Certificate. She lived in California, Texas, rural Underwood, Verndale, Pelican Rapids, and Fergus Falls.
On November 16, 1954 she married John Kvam. Then on June 27, 1987 Ruth married Kent Miller in Verndale, MN. Ruth got to choose her children, she adopted three between 1968 and 1973. “Not flesh of my flesh, nor bone of my bone, but still miraculously my own. Never forget for a single minute, you didn’t grow under my heart, but in it.”
She was a Home Health Aide for Otter Tail County Public Health, a waitress and cook at several restaurants, and a janitor at Verndale Public School. Ruth retired in 2001. Ruth had a roll up your sleeves work ethic and always got the job done, no matter what.
Ruth was a member of several churches, the last one being Faith Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids. She was a member of the Homemakers Club, she taught Sunday School and Bible School, and led Bible Studies and Worship in Verndale. She was deeply devoted to her church and her religion and was always comforted knowing that one day, she would be with Jesus.
Ruth had an incredible love for her flower and vegetable gardens. She loved being on the farm, being outside and working in her gardens. She raised baby calves and chickens every year and many other farm animals.
She met so many wonderful people over the years, renting out boats to fisherman and women from all over the country. Many came back every year to fish on her lake because of her and her kindness.
The impact Ruth had on so many lives is immeasurable.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Lena and Carl Rocholl; her husband, Kent Miller; brothers, Herman, Carl, and Daniel Rocholl; nephew, Duane Rocholl; nieces, Becky and Faith Rocholl; infant sister, Mary; son-in-law, William Terry; special friend, Clayton Halmrast, and brother-in-law, Richard Kvam.
Ruth is survived by her children, Lisa (Richard) Hanenberger, Dana Terry, and David (Melissa) Kvam; step-son, Ethan Miller; grandchildren, Amber (Paul) Rose, Lucas Hanenberger, Sydney Hanenberger, Jennifer (Aaron) Kluck, Justine Nygaard, Erin Kvam and Matthew Kvam; great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Benjamin Kluck and Gracie, Lexi, and Carley Greening; sisters, Dorene Kvam, Lois (David) Bauman, and Diane (Douglas) Thorson; sister-in-law, Renae Rocholl, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids, MN, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Alex Ohman.
Interment: Immanuel Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.