Heaven got another angel Monday, July 20, 2020 Ruth D. Schultz passed away at the age of 91 at Perham Hospital with her loved ones.
Ruth was born on June 19, 1929 to John and Elsie (Schuldt) Schlapkohl. Ruth was the last of five kids. She went to school and graduated from Madison, South Dakota.
Ruth was united in marriage to Lester Schultz April 7, 1947, in Marshall, from that reunion they had six children. They farmed in South Dakota until 1961 when they moved to Pelican Rapids.
Ruth worked at various jobs in her life, but the best one was owning her own restaurant in Breckenridge. Ruth lived out at Ottertail, on the channel of the river and enjoyed it very much.
She enjoyed her flowers gardening and canning. She loved spending time with family and friends.
Ruth is survived by her children: Jim (Pearl) Schultz of Pelican Rapids, Barb Marquardt of Rothsay, John (Darla) Schultz of Pelican Rapids, Mike (Cindy) Schultz of Madison, Wisconsin; 11 grandchildren: Earl (Shelly), Keresa, David, Brian, Tim (Kari), Mike (Julie), Shelly (Brandon), Steven (Sara), Jeremiah, Heidi, Nichole; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; daughter-in-law, Ellie Lindsey; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Lester, her parents John and Elsie, son, Butch, daughter, Kristy, grandson, Troy, sons-in-law, Robert and Charlie, daughter-in-law, Jackie, sisters: Viola and Lucille; brothers: Harry and Vernon; great-grandchild, Ruby.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Larson Funeral Home, Pelican Rapids. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at Foxhome Lutheran Church, Foxhome.
The Rev. John Andrews will officiate.
Burial will be at Burau Cemetery, rural Foxhome.
Funeral arrangements provided by Larson Funeral Home, Pelican Rapids.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.larsonfuneralpelicanrapids.com.