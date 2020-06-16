There will be a public visitation for Ruth Srtand of Alexandria, formerly of Morris, on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at the Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris. There will be a private family service. Burial will be in Kongsvinger Lutheran Cemetery, rural Donnelly.
Ruth died on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Knute Nelson in Alexandria. She was 104 years old.
There will be a live stream of Ruth's service starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020. To view the service on the Pedersen Funeral Home website, scroll to the bottom of Ruth's page and click the link.
Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris is in charge of the arrangements. To send condolences to the family please visit www.pedersenfh.com.