Sally Geisinger, 98, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, September 4, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
Celestina (Sally) (Scherr) Geisinger was born in Hague, North Dakota, on June 11, 1924, to Sebastian and Natalia (Braun) Scherr. Sally was the second eldest of nine children and received her education in a rural school in the Hague area. She married Simon (Sam) Geisinger on May 31, 1943, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in in Strasburg, ND.
Sam and Sally spent their earlier years following construction employment on dams in North and South Dakota and missile sites in Devils Lake, ND and Wyoming. In 1966 they purchased the Highway Grocery and Trailer Park which they operated until they moved to their present home on North Broadway.
Together they raised six children: James, Judy, Jerry, Jeanie, Donna and Marvin.
Sally was a devout member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and was especially devoted to her rosary. Her hobbies included embroidering dish towels, crocheting doilies, afghans and potholders; attending her vegetable and flower gardens; playing pinochle with friends, cooking German/Russian meals for family during the holidays; and especially loved the Christmas season. She made holidays and birthdays special for everyone. She was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Lynx and NDSU football.
Sally is preceded in death by her parents, Sebastian and Natalia Scherr; husband, Sam; sons, James and Jerry; grandson, Brian Harr; five brothers, Pius, Rick, Isadore, Otto, and Anselm; and two sisters, Rose Wald and Bernie Kilber.
She is survived by her children, Judy (Ron) Harr of Jamestown, ND, Jeanie (Jim) Olson of Bismarck, ND, Donna (Mark) Stortroen of Fergus Falls, Marvin (Donna) of Isanti; grandchildren, Tanya (Chad) Hemmer, Jessica Geisinger, Michael Geisinger, Stephanie (Jake) Francis, Tara (Ryan) Pederson, Tynan (Katie) Stortroen, Natalie (Samm) Knutson, and Diana (Jake) Hafdahl; and 14 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Jane Geisinger of Fergus Falls; brother, Ray (Delores) of Minnewauken, ND; sisters-in-law, Betty Scherr of Richardton, ND and Phyliss Scherr of Lodi, CA.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls with prayers at 6:30 p.m. with rosary to follow. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Father Alan Wielinski
Interment: St. Otto’s Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
