Celebration of llfe memorial service for Sally will be held on October 16, 2021, from 12-3 p.m. at the Elizabeth Community Center, 302 W. Broadway Ave., Elizabeth. Share stories, eat lunch and pay your last respects.
Sally was called home by Jesus on Thursday September 23, 2021, at 3:02 a.m. She passed at MHCC Hospital in Douglas, Wyoming due to complications from COVID-19.
Sally was born on February 4, 1948, in Gary, Indiana, to Robert and Geraldine (Potts) Dinkmeier. At age 2, her family moved to Minnesota. Sally spent most of her life in Minnesota until she moved to Douglas, Wyoming, in 2012.
While in Minnesota Sally raised her four children in Pelican Rapids and also became a “bonus mom” to many of the kids in town. When Sally moved to Douglas, she quickly met and became friends with many in the community.
Sally J Hanson is and was loved by many people across many states.
Sally is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Geraldine, her sister, Sandra Kilde, brother-in-law, Richard Autey and her grandson, Tanner Lybeck.
She is survived by her siblings, Penny (Jerry) and Bob (LouAnn); her children, Dave (Threasa), Rick (Tara), Sara and Kellen; grandchildren, Krista, Kayla, Katie, Madison, Tristen, Parker, Jason, Savannah, Taylor, Kallie Rae and Grace; great-grandchildren, Ibrahim, Ian, Izekiel, Joey, Jayda, Brandt, Brody, Connor and Vera; her beloved friend, Perry Hanson; her many nieces and nephews; her many friends and of course all of her “bonus” kids.