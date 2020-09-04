Sally Irene (Moore) Wieland, 81, Valley City, North Dakota, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 29, 2020 in Ashby, at the Ashby Living Center following a lengthy battle with primary progressive aphasia.
Sally was born May 13, 1939, in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Barry O. and Dorothy (Banghart) Moore.
She was raised in Denver graduating in 1957 from Cathedral High School and in 1961 from Colorado State University, receiving her degree in occupational therapy. While completing her OT affiliation in Kansas City, Kansas, Sally met Herman at church. They were married on June 29, 1963, in Aurora, Coloradao.
Following their wedding, they moved to Bottineau, North Dakota, where she assisted in the organization of the occupational therapy department at St. Andrew’s Hospital. They settled in Valley City in 1967 where she stayed home to raise their four children.
Once her children were in school, Sally worked for the Barnes County Public School system and South Central Human Service Center. Her passion was infant and child development. In 1987, she received North Dakota Teacher of the Year from ARC and was recognized for developing a support group for parents with handicapped children.
During retirement, they enjoyed family, traveling, hiking, skiing, camping and spending time at their cozy lake cabin. Sally and Herman were avid gardening partners. He did the gardening, she did the canning and freezing and together they were known to make and share delicious multitudes of apple pies.
She will be remembered for her love and compassionate care giving to her family, especially to her husband following his stroke; camaraderie with friends, sewing, dedication to Bible study and administering Eucharist to the sick.
She is survived by her children, Alison Rein and Robert Rein, Ashby; Cindy (Steve) Noack, Fargo; David (Kim) Wieland, Rogers, North Dakota; Kelly (David) Schroeder, Fergus Falls, 14 grandchildren Theron (Rachael) Rein, Megan (Phil) Hurtt and Jake Rein; Zachary, Grace, Jeremy and Michael Noack; Adam (Steph), Nick (Cassie) and Samantha Wieland; Luke, Anna, Maria and Sarah Schroeder, four great-grandchildren Greta, Graham, Savanna and Kate Wieland. Other survivors include her sister, Janice Purcell and brother, Barry Moore. Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Janice Wieland, Leona Wieland, Murial Wieland, Sister Joanne Wieland, Rita Koss, Linda Sen, Paul and Jeanne Wieland, Donna and Rich Krisch, Mark and Barb Wieland and dear friend Geneva Smithlin. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and his parents, Bill and Mathilda Wieland, her brothers-in-law, Jack Wieland, Roman Wieland, Jim Wieland, George Wieland, John Koss, Jim Archer, Jon Kalberer, Sid Sen and her sisters-in-law, Peggy Wieland, Rose Archer and Paulette Kalberer.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that a memorial donation on Sally’s behalf is made to the charity of your choice. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Valley City, North Dakota with Monsignor Dennis Skonseng, celebrant. Visitation from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Interment will be immediately following the funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery near Dazey, North Dakota.
After the burial, there will be fellowship outside at St. Mary’s. If you are able to join, please bring your own chair and refreshment. COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Arrangements are provided by Lerud- Schuldt-Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City, North Dakota where the full obituary and livestream link can be found.