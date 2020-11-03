Sandra Prince, 69, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Lake Region Hospital.
She was born May 25, 1951, in Fergus Falls, to Durward and Gladys (Mostue) Phillips. She grew up in Fergus Falls and graduated from Fergus Falls High School. On November 28, 1971, she was united in marriage to Dennis Prince at the Federated Church in Fergus Falls. To this union, three children were born, James, Jason and Jeremy. Sandy worked as a Head Start teacher for approximately 20 years. She was then employed by PioneerCare as a caregiver for 22 years – a position she held up to the time of her passing.
Sandy enjoyed drawing, painting, playing bingo and traveling. She had a love for Alaska. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, particularly her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Jason (Marcie) Prince of Dilworth, two brothers: Harold (Kathy) Phillips and Gerold (Cindy) Phillips both of Fergus Falls, five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dennis and two sons, James and Jeremy.
A private family service will be held.
A video of the memorial service will be posted to Sandy’s webpage at www.glendenilson.com.
Condolences: www.glendenilson.com.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.