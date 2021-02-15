Sandra “Sandee” Muchow, 71, of Fergus Falls, entered her eternal home on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by her memorial service at 2:30 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton with Rev. Dallas Rostad officiating. A celebration of life will be held from 4-7 p.m. upstairs at Prante’s in Wahpeton. A livestream of her service will be available on the funeral home’s website. Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Sandra Faye Muchow was born on September 30, 1949, in Crosby, North Dakota, the daughter of Don and Dolores (Listoe) Harmon. She was baptized in Crosby. Growing up, she spent her time riding horses, synchronized swimming, water skiing, ice skating, and enjoyed dancing with “The Gauchos.” She attended school in Crosby until the ninth grade when the family moved to Grand Forks, North Dakota. She was confirmed in Grand Forks. They eventually moved to Baltimore, Maryland, where she graduated high school in 1968. After high school, she moved to Fergus Falls, where she furthered her education at cosmetology school in Fergus Falls.
Sandee set eyes on a stunning man in a military uniform, Keith Muchow Jr., while grabbing an ice cream cone at the Dairy Queen in Fergus Falls. After being very interested in his 1964 Chevy, the two fell in love. On Christmas Eve 1970 the two were united into marriage at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. They made their home in Fergus Falls where they raised their family and stayed busy following them to all of their various activities. Sandee worked as a beautician at the Hairitage and Cut~ery for many years and later at Bahama Gold. She also came out of retirement to work part time for Lutheran Social Services.
Sandee had many passions in life. She enjoyed weekly ceramics class, Saturday lunch dates at Thomas Gao, weekend baseball tournaments, following street dances, reading, dancing, spending time with friends, BW blades, watching the Minnesota Vikings, and the sun. Sandee would never miss a nice summer afternoon in the sun. In fact, she always organized summer vacations to the lake. Whether it was Lolls Resort or Ten Mile Lake Resort she ensured her family and friends were all there having a great time not to mention following her menu to the T.
Recently, she purchased a seasonal spot at Ten Mile lake Resort where she enjoyed inviting the family out, meeting her new lake family, The Jones, dancing, and riding in the golf cart with her grandchildren. Of all her passions, her most beloved were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She followed them to all their sports events, sharing stories at her kitchen table, playing cards with them, and truly loved them all unconditionally! She enjoyed making desserts and supper for her family. You would never leave her home without being fed. If you missed a meal she would be knocking at the door with supper in hand. She would give her whole life and more for her family or anyone for that matter. Sandee was born to care for others. She was a strong woman who would settle for less so others could have more.
She is survived by her children, Kelly (Tammy) Muchow, Underwood, Kevin (Vicky) Muchow, Fergus Falls, and Kiffany (Joseph) Bruechert, Wahpeton, North Dakota; her grandchildren, Brady (Krystal) Muchow, Brendon Muchow, Kailey (Devin) Muchow, Andrew Muchow, Amber Muchow, Alex Madison, Abigail Bruechert, Isaiah Bruechert and Ethan Bruechert; her great-grandchild, Paisley Glebe; her siblings, Michael (Diane) Harmon and Linda (Kevin) Marvin; her uncle, Jordean Listoe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dolores and Don Harmon; and her husband, Keith Muchow Jr.