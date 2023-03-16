Sandra Tjaden

Sandra J. Tjaden, 83, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her residence under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?