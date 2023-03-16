Sandra J. Tjaden, 83, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her residence under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Sandra JoAnn Hanson was born February 11, 1940, to Baldwin and Evelyn (Bergerud) Hanson in Fergus Falls, MN. She attended Underwood High School.
On October 3, 1959, Sandy married Hilding Tjaden in Underwood. She was a homemaker and also worked at the Woolworth’s lunch counter.
Sandy was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, Country Quilters, and Christian Women’s Club.
She enjoyed quilting, gardening, walking, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Bob and Evelyn Hanson; parents-in-law, Otto and Hilda Tjaden; brother, James “Jimmy” Hanson; and sister-in-law, Judy Thompson.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Hilding Tjaden of Fergus Falls; children, Cindy (Steve) Jones, Brian (Danielle Grahn) Tjaden , and Kevin (Jane) Tjaden; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Ben) Shaffer, Amanda (Nate) Morton, Isaak Tjaden, Amelia Tjaden, Anja (John) Bush, Ben (Saya) Tjaden, Savannah Tjaden, and Will Tjaden; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Emmalie, Isabelle, and Abbigale Shaffer and Charlotte and Jordan Morton; sisters, Joyce, Shirley, and Linda; brothers, Jerry, Steve, Rod, and Danny; sisters-in-law, JoAnne and Irene; and brother-in-law, Dale Tjaden.
Memorials are preferred to ALS Association of Minnesota or Otter Tail County Humane Society.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Loren Mellum.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone