Sandra (Solseth) Van Otterloo, 71, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Lake Region Healthcare.
Sandra Lee Blom was born April 11, 1951 to Harris and Patricia (Moen) Blom in Montevideo, MN. She graduated from Montevideo High School in 1969. She then went on to attend Moorhead State University and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work in 1990.
On July 12, 1969, Sandra married Malen Solseth. They were the proud parents of Keri, Chris, and Katie.
She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls and Book Club at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
Sandy loved to bake chocolate chip cookies, create beautiful cross-stitch pictures including Christmas stockings for all of her grandchildren, reading books, attending her grandchildren’s many activities, basketball, and Minnesota professional sports. She recently had become very interested in social justice causes. Sandy also loved going to the lake on Labor Day and spending holidays with family.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Malen Solseth and father, Harris Blom.
Sandy is survived by her children, Keri Solseth of Inver Grove Heights, Chris (Kyle) Frigaard of Dalton, and Katie (Corey) Yankovec of Lino Lakes; grandchildren, Kevin, Kendra (Darryl) Williams, Jazmyn, and Jalen Solseth, Ted Frigaard, Chandler (Peter) Johnson, Emily and Kellen Frigaard, and Reine and Vaughn Yankovec; great-grandchildren, Hezekiah Malen and Maliah Williams, and Joe Johnson; mother, Patricia Blom; brothers, John (Gayle) Blom and Chuck (Deb) Blom, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 1:00 Friday, September 23, 2022 at Our Saviors Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church, Dalton, MN, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Paul Snyder.
A private family interment will be held in Montevideo at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Olsonw Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
