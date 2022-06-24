Sandy Haarstad, 78 of Elbow Lake, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Hospital in Elbow Lake, Minnesota. A Memorial Service was held June 24, 2022, at Rock Prairie Lutheran Church, rural Elbow Lake with Pastor Kate Bruns officiating. Burial at the church cemetery.
Sandra Kay was born on September 9, 1943, to Benjamin and Alice (Wilke) Mecklenberg in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She grew up in Nashua and attended school at the Tintah High School.
On February 2, 1963, she married the love of her life, Harlan Haarstad, in Nashua, and together they had three sons. Shawn, Allen, and Chris.
Sandy enjoyed playing Bingo, attending craft shows, planting flowers, and playing cards. She enjoyed visiting with numerous neighbors and going out to eat with family and friends. Sandy loved and adored her siblings, nieces, and nephews, talking to many of them on a weekly or oftentimes a daily basis. Sandy was happiest when her children and grandchildren were with her, attending school activities, celebrating holidays together, or when they came over unexpectedly to just visit. She was a very proud mother and grandmother and was recently blessed with two great grandchildren. Her door was always open to whomever stopped by to visit and enjoy a cup of coffee.
Sandy is survived by her husband Harlan; sons Shawn Haarstad of Elbow Lake, Allen (Mickey) Haarstad of Pelican Rapids, MN, and Chris (Desiree) Haarstad of Elbow Lake; nine grandchildren, Benjamin (Tasha), Tyler, Austin (Cody), Heather, Jordan, Annabelle, Jeremiah, and Xander; two great-grandchildren, Walker and Rainy Haarstad; and by many nieces and nephews who adored her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin & Alice Mecklenberg; son, Allan Bentley Haarstad; two sisters, Janet Bjugan and DeMaris Coleman, and brother, Rodney Mecklenberg.
Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Elbow Lake is assisting the family with arrangements for Sandy Haarstad.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone