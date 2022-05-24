Sara Schwarz
1983-2022
Sara D. Schwarz, 39, of rural Underwood, died on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Sanford West in Fargo, ND of a brain aneurysm. She donated her organs to help save and improve others’ lives.
Sara Dawn was born on January 22, 1983, in Missoula, Montana the daughter of Richard Dean and Susan Marie (Becker) Schwarz. She attended Lowell Elementary in Missoula, Montana and later graduated from Underwood High School in Underwood, Minnesota after the family moved to rural Underwood in 1995. She was baptized at Life in Christ Lutheran Church in Battle Lake at the age of 16.
In 2005, she married Troy R. Landberg in a civil ceremony. The couple resided in Fergus Falls for several years.
She was involved in Cub Scouts, the Lion’s Club, and with The Underwood Legion. She supported her friends and family in all their various activities.
She greatly loved animals, both large and small. She especially enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, visiting Montana, taking pictures, listening to music, spending time on the lake, and spending lots of time with friends and family.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents Wallace & Marlyn Schwarz (Ehleringer), and LuVern & Beverly Becker, and her long time partner and fiancée Shawn Albertson.
She is survived by her parents Richard (Rick) and Susan (Sue) Schwarz of rural Underwood; brother Zechariah (Zech) Schwarz of Fergus Falls; four children, Torsaray (Tori) Landberg, Stormy Landberg, and Nathaniel (Nate) Anderson of rural Underwood, and Tristan Landberg of Pelican Rapids; numerous relatives; and a large community of close friends.
Sara had a broad and varied sense of humor. She was always laughing and reminding people to not take life too seriously. She had a strong sense of self-confidence; she always knew her worth and knew who she was. Sara had a smile that could light up a room, and a beautiful soul. She shined as the brightest light, and left a mark on all those she touched. She will be missed beyond measure.
Blessed be the memory of Sara Dawn.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 11, 2022, at 3 p.m. at 30522 Co Hwy 1, (rural) Underwood. There will be a small formal ceremony, followed by an informal bonfire celebration. This is a community celebration, the community Sara built. For the formal ceremony, please bring your thoughts and memories to share. The informal celebration will include a potluck, so please bring a dish to share; additionally, please bring your camping chairs to ensure there is enough seating for everyone.