Sarah Johnson Sep 14, 2021

Sarah (Rosenberger) Johnson, 44, of Fergus Falls, formerly of Brainerd, died Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Essentia Health in Fargo.

Service: 11 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls, visitation will be an hour and a half prior to the service at the church.

Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.

Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.