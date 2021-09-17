Sarah Fabiola (Rosenberger) Johnson, 44, of Fergus Falls, formerly of Brainerd, died Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Essentia Health in Fargo from complications of COVID.
Sarah was born April 28, 1977, in Bogata, Columbia. At the age of 11, she was adopted by Thomas and Betty (Hallen) Rosenberger. She graduated from Brainerd High School in 1997.
On November 21, 2015, Sarah married Richard Johnson in Fargo, North Dakota. She worked various jobs including, Qualex Inc. and Cass Clay Creamery Inc., both in Fargo and StoneL in Fergus Falls. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls. Sarah enjoyed knitting, caring for the less fortunate and donating.
Preceding her in death were her father, Tom Rosenberger; grandparents, George and Genevieve Rosenberger, and Olaf and Bernice Hallen; and aunt, Elberta Zimmerman.
Sarah is survived by her husband, Richard Johnson; her son, Tyler Zak; step-daughter, Samantha Johnson; mother, Betty Rosenberger; brothers, Scott (Julie) Rosenberger and Tim (Jean) Rosenberger; mother-in-law, Cheryl Anderton; very special friend, Kim Barthel; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In so many ways she was like a little child … Her love of Jesus, her love of the poor, her contagious smile, her joy in seeing others happy, her eagerness to make things for others and the smile on her face. She loved glitz and glamour, cutting, pasting, drawing, and crocheting. We love you beyond words but Jesus loves you more and knew your struggles on earth with anxiety and mental illness. Peace at last.
Thank you doctors, nurses, priests, friends, family and others that helped Sarah throughout her life.
Memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice in lieu of flowers.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls, visitation will be an hour-and-a-half prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Father Alan Wielinski and Deacon Chuck Kampa.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.