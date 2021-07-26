Scott Pourrier, 57, of Fergus Falls, died on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Sanford Health in Fargo, as the result of a motorcycle accident.
Scott was born on September 29, 1963 in Fergus Falls, the son of Robert and Violet Pourrier. He was baptized and confirmed at Tonseth Lutheran Church in Erhard. Scott graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1982.
On November 6, 1982, he married Karen Kay Duenow at Immanel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. To this union came two children, Ryan and Chastidy. Scott worked at West Central Turkey Plant in Pelican Rapids, WCCO Building in Wahpeton, Barrel of Fun and Kenny’s Candy in Perham and also performed Carnival work for the fair. Scott was a member of Tonseth Lutheran Church in Erhard.
Scott’s hobbies included all things outdoors, including, hunting, fishing, trapping and water skiing. He enjoyed riding his Harley, snowmobiling, Chevy pickup trucks, and racing stock car. Scott cherished the time he spent with his grandkids and family. God bless the memory of Scott Pourrier.
He was preceded in death by his ex-spouse, Karen Pourrier, maternal grandparents, Phil and Dorothy Mostue and paternal grandparents, Bernard and Ann Hoffman.
Scott is survived by his two children, Ryan (fiancé April Howland) Pourrier of Brainerd, and Chastidy Pourrier (Bill Kugler) of Fergus Falls; parents, Robert and Violet Pourrier of Erhard; siblings, Tammy (Chuck) Odegaard of Lake Park, Sheri (John) Suko and Corey (Christine Devos) both of Fergus Falls; four grandchildren, Gracelyn Pourrier, Riley and Kaden Kugler and a soon-to-be grandchild; friend, Lois Meier of Fergus Falls, along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
To honor Scott please feel free to wear anything Harley or Blue for his memory.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 27, from 5-7 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and continuing one-hour prior at the church.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard.
The Rev. Brad Soenksen will officiate.
Interment will be at Maplewood Presbyterian Cemetery, Erhard.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls for Scott Pourrier.