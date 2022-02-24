Scott David Wilson, 70, of Henning, Minnesota, passed away on February 21, 2022, at Alomere Health in Alexandria. The son of Donald and Delores “Dory” (Donley) Wilson, he was born on May 8, 1951, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and attended elementary school in Tacoma, Washington. He attended high school in Underwood and Fergus Falls, graduating from FFHS in 1969. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served off the shores of Vietnam on the USS Midway aircraft carrier. After his military discharge in March of 1973, he returned to Fergus Falls in September of that year and enrolled in the Fergus Falls Junior College and was employed by the City Cab Service. While driving taxi, he met the love of his life, Carmion Anderson, on September 18 and they were united in marriage on October 17, 1973, in Fergus Falls after being divinely acquainted. They were blessed with seven children and raised their family in Fergus Falls and Henning. On August 2, 1976, Scott found Jesus Christ as his Savior when God revealed to him that he was justified by the blood of Jesus shed on the cross for him. He sought to share his love for his Savior with all of his family and others he met on his life’s journey. He worked several jobs to support his large family faithfully. He was owner/operator of the Fergus Falls City Cab Service for a time and his employment also included Mid-Am Dairy and Bongard’s Dairy. He also served as caretaker for several apartment complexes. His hobbies included fishing and woodworking and his skills in carpentry and plumbing were put to good use building two homes for their family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Tony Zahnow, sisters Linda Stanley and Sandi Torgerson, brother-in-law Ron Stanley, and son-in-law Christopher Olson. Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Carmion Wilson of Henning; seven children, Sara Olson of Fergus Falls, Mary (Andy) Becher and Alice (Cory) Olson of Vining, Esther (Joey) Kemp of Fort Collins, CO, Paula Wilson and David Wilson of Alexandria and Katie (Brandyn) Swanson of Henning; seven grandchildren, Samuel Olson, Aaliyah and Bella Olson, Addy and Jonah Kemp, Peyton Martin and Jeremiah Swanson; Peyton’s father, Sean Martin; brother Ricky (Joanne) Zahnow of Fergus Falls; sister Cindy (Clif) Allen of Underwood; brother-in-law Larry Torgerson of Battle Lake; stepfather Larry Johnson of Underwood; stepsiblings Terry, Lisa and Darin Johnson; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements provided by Belmont-Karvonen Funeral Home of Henning.