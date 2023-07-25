Selvin Clayton Brenden, age 93, passed away on July 20, 2023 in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Selvin was born on April 28, 1930 to Selmer and Clara (Bilden) Brenden, Rothsay, MN. He graduated from Rothsay High School in 1948. He entered into military service with the Army, serving from 1953-1955. On June 7, 1958, he was united in marriage to Margaret Stock.
Selvin lived in the Rothsay area his entire life, farming and serving the community in many different capacities. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church and was active on the church council and cemetery board for many years.
He was a proud charter member of the West Otter Tail County Crop Improvement Association and Crop Show, for 50 years from 1972-2022. He grew small grains as a member of the Minnesota Crop Improvement Association, being awarded Premier Seedsman in 1988. Selvin was a charter member of the Minnesota Barley Growers Association, serving on the board from 1990-2001. He promoted wheat, soybeans and corn as a member of their respective associations. Selvin and Margaret were chosen as the Minnesota Extension Farm Family of the Year in West Otter Tail County in 1990. Selvin was a long time Farm Bureau member. He also served on the West Otter Tail County Farm Bureau Board and as a Farm Bureau seed dealer. Selvin also served on the Trondhjem Township board for many years.
Selvin and Margaret enjoyed dancing and began square dancing when they became empty-nesters. Selvin was a loyal American Legion member observing Memorial Day services for many years including 2023. He was a proud member of the Heimskringla Lodge of the Sons of Norway. Selvin was an active member of the Lake Region Pioneer Thresherman’s Association, and a member of the Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Association. In his later years, Selvin enjoyed collecting and restoring antique tractors, and going to tractor shows.
Selvin was preceded in death by his parents, Selmer and Clara, a sister Eileen Buchholz, and brother-in-law Glenn Buchholz.
Selvin is survived by his wife Margaret, son Craig (Karen), son Bruce (Kim) and daughter Julie (Mel Rau). Grand children: Jacob (Amanda) Brenden, Kristen (Sawyer) Mosser, Heidi Brenden, Katie (Brady) Lee, Andrew (Rebecca) Brenden, Karena (Matt) Hovland, Zachary Rau, Isaac Rau; great-grandchildren Wyatt and Easton Lee, Tatum Brenden-Keith, Aimsey Brenden, Kaylor Brenden, Kya and Emma Hovland; sister Jane Buchholz, brothers-in-law Donald Stock, Abbie Buchholz; sisters-in-law Arlene Dosdall, Nathalie Stock, Patricia Stock and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: 3-6 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023, at New Life Lutheran Church, Rothsay, with a prayer service at 5 pm, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11 am, Monday, July 31, 2023, at New Life Lutheran Church, Rothsay.
Clergy: Rev. Randy Whitehead.
Interment: Our Saviors Cemetery, Rothsay.
Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.