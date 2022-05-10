Shania Kathleen Moen, 25, of Bloomington, MN formerly of Fergus Falls died May 3, 2022.
Shania was born on April 9, 1997 in Fergus Falls to Trever and Amy (Mortenson) Moen. She attended McKinley and Cleveland grade schools and graduated from Twin Oaks School in 2015.
Shania was a server at numerous area restaurants, was a CNA for Broen Home and PioneerCare and most recently worked in sales at Macy’s.
Shania had a fierce love for animals of every kind and they loved her just as much. She enjoyed spending time volunteering at the Ottertail County Humane Society, riding horses, spending time with her cats and walking with her dogs in Maplewood and Glendalough State Parks. She also enjoyed being out in nature hiking, camping and being on the water any chance she had.
She is preceded in death by her father, Trever Moen and grandfather, John Moen
Shania is survived by her mother, Amy (Thad) Sperling; brother, Jayden Spilde; sister, Jesse Ruen; grandparents, Kathy Bakken, Leroy Merz, Duane Mortenson, Kathy Johnson, and Jeff Burley; great-grandparents, Nadine (Dave) Siems, Dorothy Moen, Joyce (Duane) Boese, and Mary Ruen; uncle, Steven Mortenson; great aunts and uncles, Diane (Larry) Krog, Rick Ruen, Jodi (Doyle) Tollefson, Mark Ruen, Heidi Ruen, Lester (Rhonda) Johnson, Phil (Teresa) Johnson, Randy Mortenson, Vicki Klimek, Lance (Kristine) Boese, Cory Mortenson, Kris (Bruce) Cox, Jeff (Christy) Siems, Mick (Lori) Siems, Rob (Jamie) Siems, Samantha (Ray) Pazdernik, and many special cousins and friends.
Service: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home
Clergy: Reverend Tiffany Sundeen
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
