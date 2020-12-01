Shannon Wayne Wilson, age 87, died at Mills Manor Assisted Living in New York Mills, on November 23, 2020. Shannon was born December 1, 1932 in Fergus Falls, to Maitland Lawrence and Borghild Marie Lyng Wilson.
He was a 1951 graduate of Fergus Falls High School. A veteran of the Korean War, Wilson honorably served in the United States Navy as a jet engine mechanic. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in entomology from North Dakota State University in 1959. After graduation in 1959, Shannon stayed in Fargo and joined the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) as an inspector in the plant protection program. In October of 1963, he and his family moved to Tehran, Iran where he served as entomologist in charge of the regional insect control program with the U.S. Agency for International Development (US AID). In subsequent tours, Wilson served as a research entomologist with ARS, USDA in Tehran, as an advisor in Dacca, Bangladesh; APHIS district supervisor in Elko, Nevada, assistant state supervisor in Sacramento, California, staff officer of program development and aircraft operations for Plant Pest Control & Quarantine (PPQ) in Hyattsville, Maryland, Foreign Service Attaché in New Delhi, India and several consulting roles before retiring.
Shannon attended Federated Church in Fergus Falls. He loved spending time with his friends, family, and grandchildren. He also loved spending time in the outdoors, hunting, reloading and target practice at local gun ranges.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Terrance Wilson. Shannon is survived by his brother, Dennis Wilson, and sister, Maureen Torgusson and his children, Steven Wilson (Rebecca) of Bella Vista, Arizona, Julie Wilson Boyer (David) of Lecanto, Florida and Paul Wilson (Ingrid) of New Port Richey, Florida. He is also survived by his grandchildren, (Amber Wilson Chatfield Moore, Heather Wilson Johnson, Emily Wilson-Booth, Erik Wilson, Bradley Boyer (Amanda), Brianna Boyer, Justin Wilson (Jessie), Gabriella Wilson and Liv de la Fuente Bodenheimer, and his former spouse of 46 years, Myra Wilson-Thorburn. He is also survived by five great grandchildren.
The family has chosen to follow health guidelines to protect the health and wellbeing of their family and friends and will not have any funeral service at this time. The family plans to schedule a celebration of Shannon’s life when it is safe to do so.