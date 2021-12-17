Shari Mostue, 46, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, December 13, 2021, at her residence.
Shari Patricia was born on November 18, 1975, to Russel and Sharon in Fergus Falls. She attended Fergus Falls school and graduated in 1998. Shari attended her senior prom.
She loved bowling, music, movies, coloring, hanging out with her friends, and participating in Special Olympics. Her favorite thing to watch was the Minnesota Vikings. She loved Adam Thielen. Shari loved to make cards, crafting, and doing her fingernails with her worker and friend, Doug.
She worked for years at Productive Alternatives and volunteered at the Humane Society. Shari had a wonderful relationship with her nephews, Alex, Evan and Ayden, as well as her niece, Kira. Shari loved this last summer when she got to go fishing on the dock and be with her family.
Shari loved her hugs and visiting with all her friends and family. The relationships Shari had were strong and dear to her. She loved to take pictures on her tablet.
Shari was greeted in heaven by her mom, Sharon Currier; grandparents, Harvey and Adeline Mostue, Pat Formo and Gene Currier.
Shari is lovingly missed by her father and stepmother, Russ (Cheryl) Mostue; siblings, Brandy, Bouchard, Jace Davis (Catana), and Daidre (Matthew) Seiple, and nieces and nephews, Alex, Evan, Kira, Ayden, Skyler, Kenzie, Callie, Britta, Bryce and Braden. Along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and staff.
A sincere thank you to Lakes Homes and a special thank you to Doug.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Clergy: Rev. Phil Tobin.
Interment: Tonseth Cemetery, rural Erhard.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
