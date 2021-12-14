Purchase Access

Shari Mostue

Shari Mostue, 46, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, December 13, 2021, at her residence.

Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment: Tonseth Cemetery, rural Erhard.

Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

Jeffrey Karlstad

Jeffrey Karlstad, 45, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, December 13, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.

Arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

Roger Van Horn

Roger Van Horn, 78 of rural Dalton, died Friday, December 10, 2021, at Sanford Health in Fargo. Funeral Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 21, from 4-7 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. Prayer Service, at the Zion-Sarpsborg Church and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Interment will be in the Zion Cemetery. Arrangements with Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake for Roger Van Horn.

Dennis Jones

Dennis Jones, 82 of rural Battle Lake died Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Veterans Medical Center in Fargo. Memorial Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Battle Lake Alliance Church in Battle Lake. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. time of sharing, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake. Interment will be in the Fargo National Cemetery. Arrangements with Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake.

Marion Bluhm

Marion Bluhm, 96, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, December 13, 2021.

Arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

Kenneth Witte

Visitation will be held for Kenneth Witte age 98, of Deer Creek, on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena.

Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Service.

