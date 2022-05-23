Sharilyn Ann Walters (Nielson) was born June 11, 1952, in Crookston, MN to Wilbur and Evelyn Nielson and had two sisters Marilee Swanson and Janine Nielson. She graduated from Erskine High School, after which, she attended Concordia College in Moorhead. While attending college she met her husband, Mark Walters. They married on June 9, 1973, and went on to have 4 children; Jesse, Zachary, Jacob and Vanessa. She also raised her two grandsons, Jesse and Simon, while also playing an integral role in raising their sister, Aaliyah. Between all of her children, she has 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Mark and Sharilyn were missionaries in Madagascar from 1982-1993. She loved being a missionary and loved the culture and people of Madagascar and made life-long friends with fellow missionaries and Malagasy locals. Following that time, they moved back to Minnesota. They lived in various towns and cities over the years before settling in Duluth in 2007. They finally felt “home” in Duluth.
Sharilyn loved to sing, sew, crochet, quilt, garden and be outside. She loved her flowers and vegetable gardens. She enjoyed “playing in the dirt” and making her yard beautiful. She loved harvesting the various things she grew and sharing them with others. She was a doer of all things. She loved to bake and make jam and always had cookies waiting in her jar for those who might need a sweet treat. She loved to try new things, was always up for a challenge and took pride in everything she did. Sharilyn oversaw product development and office administration of Miel, their honey business. She made everyone who walked through their doors feel welcome.
Sharilyn was a source of love and kindness to everyone around her. She loved fully and deeply. She never sugarcoated things and was the definition of tough love when it was called for. She was Neny to her grandkids and it was a title she loved wholeheartedly.
No matter what life threw at her, she drew strength from her faith in God. She persevered through all things and never let tough situations bring her down. She had a light in her that touched everyone she met. Above all, her faith was an important part of her life. She was active in her church community no matter where they lived. Most recently finding a home congregation at Eastridge Community Church in Duluth.
Sharilyn held many titles throughout her life: wife, mom, sister, mother-in-law, grandma, great-grandma, friend, prayer warrior, patriot, cheerleader, bus driver, teacher, aunt, business owner and many more.
Sharilyn passed Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the age of 69, surrounded by her husband and her kids.
She is survived by her husband, children, grandkids, great-grandkids, sisters, and those that loved her.