Sharon Braun
1938-2021
Sharon Ann Braun, 83, Detroit Lakes, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Ecumen-Emmanuel Cottage in Detroit Lakes. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 27, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes, the Rev. Chuck Huck officiating, with visitation for one hour prior to the service.
Sharon was born April 13, 1938, in Starbuck, to Walter and Kathryn (Voit) Gullickson. Sharon grew up on a dairy farm in rural Starbuck. In high school she participated in one-act plays. Her senior year, she contracted scarlet fever, and spent most of the year recuperating to meet her goal of walking across the stage for graduation in 1956.
Sharon met her first husband, Bob Lorsung at the Minnewaska Lake Dancing Pavilion, they married in 1956 and divorced in 1974. Together they had four children, Lynn, Joseph, Jodi and Thomas. They moved to Fergus Falls in 1959. Sharon met second husband, Ben at a singles dance in Detroit Lakes. She was united in marriage to Bernard (Ben) Braun, November 26, 1983, in Callaway. They moved to Detroit Lakes in 1995 but continued to farm until 2015. They entered the Madison in February 2019, losing her dear Ben in October of 2019, and then moved to the Ecumen Cottage.
Sharon was a seamstress for years and did repairs and alterations out of her home. Sharon’s first job out of the home was at JC Penney in Fergus Falls. Shortly thereafter she worked at the Fergus Falls High School as the study hall supervisor, and later at Fergus Implement as their bookkeeper.
Sharon spent summers with the kids in their early years, at their Long Lake retreat, just north of Fergus Falls. She did not miss a Little League game for the boys and sometimes coached when asked. She encouraged piano and guitar lessons for the girls. She enjoyed playing bridge and was in several bridge clubs. Sharon made her elderly neighbors on Laurel Street part of the kids’ family with afternoon tea and evenings playing whist. Christmas Eve was made special by her hosting an orphan’s potluck, for friends and their families who were also alone on this special holiday. She was a participant in Parents without Partners. Sharon was a spectacular ballroom dancer. Her grandchildren recall having enjoyed playing dominoes and various dice games at almost every gathering with Grandma and Grandpa. Sharon and Ben continued to play dominoes whenever possible here and at their winter home in Mesa, Arizona. Together they enjoyed many a church dinner in the Callaway area, and made many trips to New Ulm in their home on wheels.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ben, her son-in-law, Brian Bakke, brother-in-law, Mac Gorder, and her parents Walter and Kathryn.
Survivors include daughters, Lynn Bakke, Jodi (Mike) Boos, sons, Joseph Lorsung and Thomas Lorsung. Grandchildren, Benton (Abigail) Bakke, Gina (Reed) Matter, Jason (Jenny) Lorsung; great-grandchildren Zoe Bakke, Octavia Matter, Phoebe Bakke and Talia Matter; siblings, Janet Gorder, Strafford, Missouri, and Mary (Jerome) Hoffmann of Kensington, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.