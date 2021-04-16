Sharon Currier, 65, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Sharon was born October 9, 1955, to Eugene and Patricia (Leitch) Currier in Fergus Falls. She was confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. She attended Fergus Falls High School, graduating in 1974. She was employed at Lake Region Healthcare and the Broen Home, and was a waitress at Perkins.
Sharon married Russ Mostue, to this union two daughters were born Brandy and Shari. She later married Terry Burkdoll, he brought two sons to the marriage, Jared and Brandon.
She enjoyed baking, playing bingo, and was always cleaning and rearranging furniture. She loved her cats. Sharon always wore flip flops, even in the winter. She loved spending time with her grandkids. She made many new friends at her stay in the Pioneer Home.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Gene Currier and Pat Formo; sister, Theresa Marshall; brother-in-law, Brad Muchow; grandparents, Russell and Esther Leitch, Clarence Currier, and Leola Currier, and aunts and uncles, Eugene and Minerva Leitch, Jim and Myrt Livdahl, Darlys Emerson and Dennis Leitch.
Sharon is survived by her daughters, Brandy Bouchard and Shari Mostue; stepchildren, Jared and Brandon Burkdoll; grandchildren, Alex Burkdoll, Evan Burkdoll, Kira Harlow, and Ayden Brandriet; stepdad, Andy Formo; sisters, Jeanie (Gary) Hutchins and Tracy (Russ) Muchow; aunt and uncle, Duane and Joyce Boese; nieces and nephews, Trevor (Becky) Muchow, Tyler (Ashley) Muchow, Kristi Thunselle (Gary), Brian (Jody) Hutchins, Wayne (Toni) Hutchins, Jess Jennen, Ryan Muchow, Justin Marshall and Heather Marshall; several great-nieces and nephews, cousins and special friends, cousin Randy, Terry and Renae from the Pioneer Home.
Sharon’s family would like to say “thank you” for all of the kind words and prayers during this time.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at Bethlehem Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
