Sharon E. Dentz, 65, of North Bend, Washington, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Sharon Elizabeth Erickson was born September 26, 1957 to Norman and Evy (Dyreson) Erickson in Detroit Lakes, MN. She attended Audubon Public School through twelfth grade, graduating in 1975. She then attended Detroit Lakes Area Technical College for one year.
On December 30, 1983, Sharon married Donald Dentz in Bismark, North Dakota. In 1984, the couple moved to Washington.
She worked for Washington Mutual from 1984-2008 as a Senior Team Manager, Bank of America from 2009-2013 as a Fulfillment Team Lead, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Group from 2014-2015 as a Senior Team Manager, Flagstar Bank from 2019-2020 as a Senior Loan Processor, and Flagstar Bank from 2020-2022 as a Senior Loan Processor.
Sharon devoted all of her time and love to her family and grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Evy and Norman Erickson.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Donald Dentz of North Bend, WA; her children, Adam Dentz of Duvall, WA and Madison (Daymon) Plowman of Erhard; grandchildren, Emerald Dentz of Duvall, WA, Mason Plowman and Savana Plowman both of Erhard, and three brothers, Paul Erickson, Glen (Sue) Erickson, and Eric Erickson.
A private family memorial service was held.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
