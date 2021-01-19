Sharon Zumwalde of Jewett Lake in Otter Tail County, passed away January 15, 2021, after a months-long battle with several medical issues.
A private gathering of immediate family will be held and then a larger celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Sharon’s tribute wall for a recording of the service on Friday, February 5, 2021.
Public walk-through visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Father Alan Wielinski will officiate.
Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Moorhead.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.